In Crimea began collecting aid for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

SIMFEROPOL, February 7 – RIA Novosti. The collection of humanitarian aid to victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has begun in Crimea, the press service of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the region reports.

“The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, together with the Council of Crimean Tatars under the head of the Republic of Crimea, is collecting humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake,” the report says.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. 1 of 14 A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. 2 of 14 Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded four thousand people, more than 20 thousand were injured. 3 out of 14 The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded four thousand people, more than 20 thousand were injured. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to mediabank © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey 4 out of 14 Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali © AP Photo / Hussein Malla “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. 5 out of 14 “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar / Go to the media bank Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. 6 out of 14 Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to mediabank © AFP 2023 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. 7 out of 14 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. © AFP 2023 © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. 8 out of 14 UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. 9 out of 14 Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. 10 out of 14 Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. 11 out of 14 Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD Rescuers will work around the clock. 12 out of 14 Rescuers will work around the clock. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. 13 out of 14 In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to mediabank © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the media bank The Turkish Embassy in Moscow has half-mast the flag in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning. 14 out of 14 The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to media bank 1 of 14 A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla 2 of 14 Later, seismologists registered three dozen aftershocks and powerful new shocks. © AP Photo / Serdar Ozsoy 3 out of 14 The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded four thousand people, more than 20 thousand were injured. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to mediabank 4 out of 14 Over 8,000 people rescued from rubble in Turkey © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali 5 out of 14 “We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla 6 out of 14 Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12. © Sputnik / Sertach Kayar Go to mediabank 7 out of 14 Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster. © AFP 2023 8 out of 14 UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD 9 out of 14 Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash. © AP Photo / Mustafa Karali 10 out of 14 Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR 11 out of 14 Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble. © AFP 2023 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR 12 out of 14 Rescuers will work around the clock. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD 13 out of 14 In Moscow, caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to media bank 14 out of 14 The Turkish Embassy in Moscow lowered the flag to half-mast in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning. © RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov Go to mediabank Common trouble: rescue operation in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake

The muftiate emphasized that those who wish to help the victims can contact the imams in their localities or transfer funds to the account of the Charity Fund of the Muslims of Crimea.

On the morning of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey, making it the strongest since 1939, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the latest data, 3549 people died in Turkey, more than 22 thousand were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, tremors were also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut. In Syria, the number of victims at the moment is more than 800 people, more than 1440 were injured. Erdogan declared a seven-day national mourning in Turkey, and a state of emergency was declared in 10 provinces affected by the disaster for three months.