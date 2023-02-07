In Syria, the Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued a man from the rubble of a destroyed hostel

JABLA (Syria), February 7 – RIA Novosti. Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia removed a living man from under the rubble of a dormitory destroyed by an earthquake in the city of Jabla.
He is conscious and hospitalized in critical condition.
On the morning of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey, making it the strongest since 1939, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. According to the latest data, 3549 people died in Turkey, more than 22 thousand were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, tremors were also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut. In Syria, the number of victims at the moment is more than 800 people, more than 1440 were injured. Erdogan declared a seven-day national mourning in Turkey, and a state of emergency was declared in 10 provinces affected by the disaster for three months.
