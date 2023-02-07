Roskosmos published a photo of the consequences of the earthquake in Syria

The state corporation “Roscosmos” published in the Telegram channel a satellite image of the consequences of the earthquake in Syria.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow has half-mast the flag in connection with mourning. Near the building there are flowers and children’s toys, candles are burning.

In Moscow , caring people come with flowers to the embassies of Syria and Turkey.

Specialists have everything they need to search for people under the rubble.

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers, dog handlers and special equipment arrived in Syria. The Russian military will help them.

Rescuers from different countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. Russian specialists are working in one of the most severely affected Turkish regions – Kahramanmarash.

UNESCO is concerned about the situation and has promised assistance to those affected in Syria and Turkey within its mandate.

Ancient monuments, including the citadel of Aleppo in Syria, suffered from the earthquake. It is possible that several UNESCO heritage sites in Turkey have been affected by the natural disaster.

Turkey has declared seven days of mourning. State flags throughout the country and in missions abroad are at half mast until sunset on February 12.

“We are facing one of the biggest disasters in the world ,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeded four thousand people, more than 20 thousand were injured.

A devastating earthquake occurred in the southeast of Turkey on Monday night, affected several Syrian provinces and was felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Georgia, Abkhazia.

On the morning of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash. As Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted, it has become the strongest since 1939. According to the latest data, 4,544 people died and 26,725 were injured.