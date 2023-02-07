British health unions insist on dialogue with the Government | News

The British nurses union RCN (for its acronym in English) strike that was to take place in Wales on Tuesday has been called off, following an offer to increase the allotment already made for 2022/23 by 3 per cent and insistence on the dialogue with the Government of Rishi Sunak.

CMIO.org in sequence:

British unions denounce lack of agreement with government

The proposal follows negotiations this week between the RCN and other health unions and the Welsh government. Included in this revised package are a number of commitments to improve staff well-being, on which negotiations will continue next week.

The offer will be put to a vote by RCN members who work for the NHS in Wales in a few days. RCN Wales director Helen Whyley said: “Our strike in December has clearly been effective as the Welsh government have listened to the problems facing nursing in Wales and have come up with a higher offer to pay nurses to avoid the strikes scheduled for next week”.

�� #RCNStrike action today & Tuesday is CANCELED.

❓ Members will be consulted on a new NHS pay offer from the Welsh government.

�� All details at the link below:

— Royal College of Nursing Wales (@RCNWales)

February 6, 2023

Whyley affirmed, in that sense: “Industrial action continues to be the last resort for nurses, and I have heard their stories about the personal sacrifice they make every day fighting for safe care for their patients that pushed them to vote for the strike. . The pressure put on the Welsh government by our members has been key to moving these negotiations forward.”

In that sense, he added that “our elected members agreed that next week’s strike must be canceled and that we must present this offer to our members in Wales to decide if they really respect and value the nursing profession. The Minister of Health should not have any illusions that we will not hesitate to strike again if the offer is rejected”.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, staff and members continue to support their colleagues in this dispute across the UK. In the absence of devolved administration, decisions on further strikes in Northern Ireland will be made in the coming weeks if the UK government does not take steps to start negotiations on wages, the unions have announced.

Announcement of strike dates in Scotland was halted in mid-January after the Scottish government reopened wage negotiations with the RCN and other healthcare unions. The strike mandate of RCN members in Scotland forced the Scottish government to commit to further negotiations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source