French protest for the third day against pension reform | News

France faces a third day of strikes and massive street demonstrations on Tuesday against Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64.

French parliament discusses controversial pension reform

This came after the government faced shouts and boos in parliament the day before when lawmakers began debating the bill raising the minimum retirement age.

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to take part in more than 200 street demonstrations across France, from cities to small towns. Trains and urban transport will be severely disrupted and one in five flights at Orly airport in Paris will be cancelled.

Some schools will close due to the teachers’ strike. Students are also blockading several university buildings across France.

In Brest, the students voted for the blockade of the university, after several hundred students had already occupied the university since this morning without limiting the progress of the courses. However, the general assembly has just voted to block the establishment.

Polls continue to show that most French people disapprove of Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64 and increase the number of years people must make contributions for a full pension. The current retirement age of 62 is the lowest of any major European economy.

Macron’s parliamentary group faced angry scenes of shouting and beatings in the National Assembly on Monday night at the start of the debate on the plans.

Macron’s supporters are in a weakened position in parliament after losing an absolute majority in last June’s general election. To pass the pension bill, they face tense negotiations to convince lawmakers from the right-wing party Les Républicains to back them.

Without the support of the right, the government could, in theory, resort to executive branches, which have been criticized by the opposition, to push through the plans without a vote. But Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne wants to avoid it, aware of the uproar and protests it could cause.

Meanwhile, the leader France Unsubmissive, Jean-Luc Mélenchon appeared this Tuesday together with railway workers at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, before the start of the event scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local (UTC). “This week is going to be decisive,” he tweeted.

Another day of street demonstrations is planned for Saturday.

