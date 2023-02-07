The total death toll due to the earthquake in Turkey was 76 people

Cities turned into ruins: an earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.

Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.

The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency .

Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939.

It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted.

More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.

“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.

In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.

This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04:17 in the province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities.

Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut.