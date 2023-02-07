MOSCOW, February 6 – RIA Novosti, Mikhail Katkov. Kyiv demands more and more weapons from the Western allies, but they think about the consequences and are in no hurry to agree. In addition, Zelensky was accused of corruption and provoking a nuclear war. How the moods of Europeans are changing – in the material of RIA Novosti. Kyiv demands more and more weapons from the Western allies, but they think about the consequences and are in no hurry to agree. In addition, Zelensky was accused of corruption and provoking a nuclear war. How the moods of Europeans are changing – in the material of RIA Novosti.

Indefatigable appetite

Even before they had time to get NATO tanks, the Kyiv regime was begging for warplanes and ships. In particular, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk, the former ambassador to Germany , who was expelled from there after numerous scandals, is interested in 93 Tornado multipurpose fighters. As well as the HDW 212A class submarine, with which he hopes to defeat Russia in the Black Sea.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, told The Washington Post that Kyiv will seize Crimea in the summer and the matter will not be limited to that. According to him, Russia will fall apart into several parts and will be under external control. At the same time, he assured, there is no risk of nuclear war.

In the West, the Napoleonic plans of Bandera were coolly received. For example, the publication Politico, citing the Pentagon, reported that the United States is not at all confident in the possibility of capturing Crimea. The New York Times claims that the Pentagon will not give Kyiv the F-16, although Joe Biden is ready to allow this to third countries if they want. For example, Denmark and the Netherlands.

According to the sociological service Euroskopi, 60% of Germans and Austrians would support the territorial concessions of Kyiv in exchange for peace. 54% of the Greeks, half of the Spaniards and Italians agree with them. Even in Poland, 42% of respondents are in favor of this.

nuclear warning

There are many supporters of peace. One of them is Croatian President Zoran Milanovic. He reproaches the Western countries for their inability to understand the logic of the Russian authorities. In particular, he points out that the European Union and the United States can moralize as much as they want on the topic of Kosovo, but after all, Moscow did exactly the same thing with Crimea. Milanovic is sure that the peninsula will never become Ukrainian, and considers the supply of weapons to Kyiv “madness”, prolonging the crisis.

The Croatian leader fears that the Russians will use nuclear weapons. However, he does not blame Moscow for this, but those who got involved in the conflict with the superpower. From 2014 to 2022, the West continuously provoked Russia. According to Milanovic, the Europeans will have to pay the highest price for such a policy. The Americans, as always, will earn on the war.

Milanovich calls the position of the West immoral. According to his estimates, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are from 100 to 150 thousand. Ukraine can be left without men at all. As for the tanks handed over to Kyiv, the Russian army will also destroy them.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine a “no man’s land” and compared it to Afghanistan. According to him, Russia will strengthen the offensive. The West, supplying Kyiv with more and more weapons, will eventually come to military intervention. And then nuclear war is more than likely.

But even if the worst-case scenario can be avoided, the social structure of the EU will still come to an end soon, Orban is sure. Atheism and “gender ideologies” will give way to traditional values, including religion. And this is the only chance to save European civilization. Moreover, Orthodox Christians should play an important role in this.

Left resistance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock talks about the war with Russia. And one of the leaders of the Left Party of Germany , Sarah Wagenknecht, considers the President of Ukraine a corrupt official, drawing Berlin into a direct clash with Moscow . “They must fight to the last Ukrainian, but we, as defenders of democratic values, must provide them with everything necessary for murder,” she is indignant.

In fact, Kyiv does not need the weapons of the NATO countries, but their armies, because this is the only way to defeat Russia. And the supply of helmets, guns and tanks are only stages on the way to the main goal. Whether this will lead to a third world war, Zelensky is not interested. He is also indifferent to the fate of the Crimeans, Wagenknecht emphasizes.

The largest French opposition party “Unbowed France ” is also against the pumping of Ukraine with weapons and accelerated entry into the European Union. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the “unconquered”, believes that Kyiv must first raise the standard of living of Ukrainians. And the supply of tanks and other weapons requires consideration in parliament.

The head of the French Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, also said that President Emmanuel Macron should not make decisions alone that could lead to war with Russia.

Voice of the people

Nadezhda Arbatova, head of the Department of European Political Studies at IMEMO RAS, noted that, according to opinion polls, there are about 33% of supporters of peace at any cost in Europe. At the same time, 22% are waiting for Ukraine’s military victory.

“Gradually, people get tired and more and more advocate for peace. The EU authorities do not react to this, but during the elections a lot can change,” she says.

The Ukrainian crisis plays a big role in the domestic politics of European countries. The economic situation is difficult, prices are rising. There are parliamentary elections in Poland in the autumn, and so far the opposition looks preferable there.

Yury Rubinsky, head of the Center for French Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, thinks that certain changes are possible in Paris as well. “In France , the left and the extreme right criticize the spending on weapons for Ukraine. They do not really delve into the essence of the conflict, but they are concerned about the economy and crime. Against the backdrop of mass protests and the absence of an absolute majority in parliament, Macron is able to correct the attitude towards Kyiv, since with its on the other hand, this is the most painless concession, but it is too early to talk about this, “explains the specialist.

In general, experts interviewed by RIA Novosti note that the majority of Europeans are against sending troops to Ukraine. Therefore, the authorities keep saying that they are not a party to the conflict, and even offer mediation services. However, in what direction European politics will move in the future is unknown.