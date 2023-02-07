The Soviet Union barely had time to collapse, and the Pentagon was already in full swing planning for future wars against Russia. The pretext was, of course, Russian “aggression” – now against Ukraine, now against some Lithuania.

In all scenarios of the Russian-American confrontation, a huge role was assigned to American satellite constellations. In the 90s, Elon Musk was still rocking nightclubs, and the US Department of Defense was already counting that there were not enough satellites and, probably, Russia would be able to shoot them down, which means they need to launch as many of them as possible in order to minimize threats. Today, as we can see, on this soil, Mask’s “Starlink” has grown, which provides intelligence to the Ukrainian military.

December 28, 2022

The rapid development of the industry was positioned in the information space as purely defensive actions. However, now the American “partners” are moving on to the creation of offensive weapons in earth orbit. It is simply impossible to hide its true purpose.

As early as this year, SpaceX’s Musk rocket is to launch the Jackal hunter satellites into orbit. They are produced by the startup True Anomaly (“Real Anomaly”). Just a year ago, it was registered by former US Air Force Major Evan Rogers, and now he already has a whole plant in Colorado.

The Jolly Rogers satellites – as the retired major was nicknamed by colleagues – will “solve the most difficult problems of orbital warfare in the interests of the US Space Force.” This is directly stated in the twitter of the owner of True Anomaly. Wired magazine, dedicated to the latest technologies, figured out exactly how these satellites will fight.

Controlled “Jackals” will be as close as possible, at a distance of several hundred meters, to approach alien satellites in orbit, monitor them and intercept the information that they transmit and receive. Over time, it is planned to send thousands of such “Jackals” into space.

However, tracking and pursuit is only the first stage of their activity. “Next, we need active defense,” Rogers says in an interview with Wired. “If you are serious about defense and defense in this (space) area, you must be able to maneuver and shoot.”

The leader of True Anomaly continues this reasoning in his twitter: “Tactically, disabling an enemy spacecraft can affect the loss or survival of an entire aircraft carrier group. <…> There are many ways to destroy a spacecraft that won’t harm the environment.”

November 22, 2022

Well, that is, in plain text it says that the “Jackals” are sharpened to destroy enemy satellites. “This <…> could lead to unintended escalation,” says Caitlin Johnson, associate director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Given the track record of the founders of True Anomaly, our adversaries may think that they are facing a company run by the US military and which is beginning to develop space weapons.”

The track record there is really characteristic. Major Rogers’ comrades, having served in the Air Force and Space Force, worked for the US Space Command, where they were responsible for offensive and defensive systems in space. However, they did not like the government bureaucracy with its laziness and sluggishness. They decided that they could serve their homeland better if they organized a military start-up.

The motherland generously repaid them. To date, friends have raised investments worth $23 million. This is generally a very typical practice for the Pentagon – to hand over defense projects on a private contract. There are no reputational risks here. Some private traders are riveting something at their factories, while Washington, meanwhile, is depicting an active struggle for peace in outer space.

The coronavirus adventure looked very similar. Some scientists are privately modifying the virus in laboratories, but the Pentagon seems to have nothing to do with it – it only throws them money at the biolaboratory. And then, when the pandemic hits, Americans lead the world in the fight against it.

August 6, 2022

But no matter how sophisticated the peacekeeping rhetoric in the White House, for the Pentagon, space has always been just another theater of war. It’s been that way since the infamous Star Wars.

Becoming “masters of space” – the US military formulated its goal without fuss back in the late 90s. The official development doctrine of the Space Force was to “dominate military operations in outer space to protect US interests and investments,” as well as “integrate the Space Force into combat systems capable of operating across the entire spectrum of conflict.” It was believed that the US military would completely seize control of space by 2020.

However, something went wrong and complete dominance has not yet happened. Both Russia, India and China continued to successfully increase their presence in orbit.

At first, the American “hawks” developed the theme of the “Chinese threat” with might and main, frightening their compatriots with the fact that the Chinese were about to arrange a “space Pearl Harbor” for them. However, in recent years, Russia has been designated as the main enemy in space.

January 28

General Chance Saltzman, head of the US Space Operations Administration, just pointed out that in light of the NWO, Americans need to prepare for a conflict “in which space satellites could become a military target.” He announced a broad program of US Air Force exercises and training to be implemented “before we enter into a real conflict.”

During the conflict, American satellite operators and electronic warfare specialists will have to “control outer space so that we can do absolutely everything with our spacecraft, achieve all the goals that we need, and not allow the enemy to use his capabilities in outer space.” “I want to be sure,” Saltzman continued, “that we will be fully prepared for the first day of the conflict.”

What is this if not preparation for aggression?

American experts have been raising the subject of the “Russian threat” for several months now. In November, US and Canadian military officials discussed in Australia the “dangers” posed to space by Russia and China

The paradox is that it is Russia and China that have been unsuccessfully lobbying the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space since 2008. The Americans do not want to sign it at all. Indeed, why do they need it? They set out to fight. And all their cries about the “Russian threat” are a classic hysteria that the ex-hegemon throws before the next attack.