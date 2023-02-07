The death toll from the earthquake in Syria rises to 711 | News

The Syrian Ministry of Health reported Monday that the death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake rose to 711, while 1,431 people are injured in the Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous regions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

This is how the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria was experienced

However, the deputy minister of the entity, Ahmed Damiriya, clarified that the figure is preliminary, since there are still many missing persons and debris to be removed where it can trap people.

Damiriya also assured that four trucks of medicines and supplies for surgery were sent to the most affected regions to care for the wounded.

وزارة الصحة: ​​١٤٣١ إصابة ٧١١ وفاة في محافظات حلب ، اللاذقية حماه ، ريف إدلب طرطوس في حصيلة غير نهائية

— زارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1)

February 6, 2023

Likewise, the deputy minister said that convoys of doctors from Damascus, Quneitra, Homs and Tartous were sent to Aleppo and Latakia.

In addition, these last governorates received 28 ambulances, and seven mobile clinics to care for the thousands of injured.

Damiriya concluded by assuring that the Ministry is responding to the situation instantly and anticipating what may happen in the next few hours.

In the same way, he expressed that coordination with other regions continues to support care work and added that public and private hospitals are on constant alert.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source