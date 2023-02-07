Off the coast of Vietnam, a Korean ship with a Russian crew caught fire

BANGKOK, February 6 – RIA Novosti. The Korean car carrier AH SHIN, located off the coast of Vietnam with a completely Russian crew, has been fighting a fire on the cargo decks for the fourth day, there are no casualties or injuries among the crew, the specialized news portal Maritime Bulletin reports on Monday.

On February 3, a fire broke out on a ship sailing from the South Korean port of Incheon to Singapore with 4,500 cars on board. Since the crew could not cope with the fire on their own, the captain decided to change course and go to the nearest harbor where the ship could be helped, Marine Bulletin reports.

On Sunday, February 5, a burning car carrier arrived on the coast of Vietnam, and in the early morning of Monday was 20 miles from the Vietnamese port of Vung Tau. Satellite data from 07.30 (04.30 Moscow time) did not show rescue or fire ships near the car carrier. Vietnamese media are reporting on the upcoming rescue operation, the report said.

According to the latest information, the ship appeared to roll to starboard for an unknown reason. The crew reported that the fire continues to rage on the cargo decks, all the reserves of carbon dioxide for extinguishing fires on board have been exhausted, and there are no injured among the crew members, Marine Bulletin reports.

The ship has a completely Russian crew of 21 sailors, the portal reports, citing Vietnamese and Korean sources.

“The causes of the fire are still unknown. However, recently, cases of fires on car carriers that occur during the transportation of electric vehicles have become more frequent. Spontaneous combustion of batteries causing fires occurs,” Mikhail Voytenko, editor of the Maritime Bulletin, told RIA Novosti. .