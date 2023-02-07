MOSCOW, February 6 – RIA Novosti. It is necessary not in words, but in deed to demonstrate to African countries the importance of cooperation with them for Russia, one of these steps should be the return of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, director of the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Irina Abramova shared her opinion with RIA Novosti. It is necessary not in words, but in deed to demonstrate to African countries the importance of cooperation with them for Russia, one of these steps should be the return of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, director of the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Irina Abramova shared her opinion with RIA Novosti.

“Today, you can’t just tell Africans all the time that they are important to us, we will support you in the anti-colonial struggle, but at the same time giving them nothing. This will not work. It is necessary not in words, but in deeds to resolve specific issues,” – she said.

Yesterday, 08:00 The West began to fear retribution for what they had done

“And, I’m sure, it is necessary, finally, to return the name of Patrice Lumumba to the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia,” Antonova added.

For Africans, she said, this is very important. “After all, a lot of high-class specialists have graduated from the university, those who now occupy leadership positions in their homeland not only in economics, but also in politics,” concluded the director of the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Patrice Lumumba took over as the first Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo from June 1960, shortly before his 35th birthday. He spoke out against internal separatism and armed aggression of the Belgian colonizers. In September of the same year, Lumumba was removed from power as a result of a conspiracy with the support of the metropolitan states, transported to Katanga and then killed in January 1961. In 1966, Lumumba was officially proclaimed a national hero of the Republic of the Congo. The Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia was named after Patrice Lumumba from 1961 to 1992.