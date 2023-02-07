The Russians did not apply to the Consulate General in Istanbul because of the earthquake

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 – RIA Novosti. The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Istanbul has not yet received applications from Russian citizens in connection with the devastating earthquake in the southeast of the country, the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti.

“At the moment, none of the Russian citizens have applied for this,” the Consulate General said.

Yesterday, 08:51 Zakharova said that the earthquake was felt in Baghdad

The Russian Embassy in Ankara expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished recovery to the victims. “We wish the damage from the catastrophe to be minimal,” the diplomatic mission said.

The Consulate General in Antalya reported to RIA Novosti that there were no requests from the Russians in connection with the earthquake, small tremors were felt in the city. In Istanbul, the earthquake was not noticed.

© AP Photo / IHA agency An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. 1 of 12 An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. © AP Photo / IHA agency © AP Photo / IHA agency The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people. 2 out of 12 The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people. © AP Photo / IHA agency © AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6. 3 out of 12 This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6. © AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq. 4 out of 12 In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed © AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD “The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria. 5 out of 12 “The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria. © AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD © AP Photo / Hussein Malla Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey. 6 out of 12 Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla © AP Photo / DIA images More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. 7 out of 12 More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. © AP Photo / DIA images © AP Photo / IHA It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted. 8 out of 12 It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted. © AP Photo / IHA © AP Photo / Depo Photos Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939. 9 out of 12 Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939. © AP Photo / Depo Photos © AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency. 10 out of 12 The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency. © AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance. 11 out of 12 Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey. 12 out of 12 The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed 1 of 12 An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. © AP Photo / IHA agency 2 out of 12 The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people. © AP Photo / IHA agency 3 out of 12 This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6. © AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan 4 out of 12 In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed 5 out of 12 “The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria. © AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD 6 out of 12 Thousands of buildings were destroyed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey. © AP Photo / Hussein Malla 7 out of 12 More than two thousand people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. © AP Photo / DIA images 8 out of 12 It is still impossible to predict the number of deaths, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted. © AP Photo / IHA 9 out of 12 Erdogan described the earthquake as Turkey’s biggest natural disaster since 1939. © AP Photo / Depo Photos 10 out of 12 The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency. © AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM 11 out of 12 Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance. © AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD 12 out of 12 The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey. © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed Cities turned into ruins: an earthquake in Turkey and Syria

According to the latest data from the Office of Emergency Situations, 76 people were killed in seven provinces of Turkey, 440 were injured in the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut.