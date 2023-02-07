Turkey finds it difficult to name the exact number of victims at the epicenter of the earthquake

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 – RIA Novosti. The governor of the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash, where the epicenter of the devastating earthquake was located, said it was impossible to name the exact number of victims.

“At the moment, it is not possible to name the exact number of victims and injured, as well as collapsed buildings. The damage is very serious,” Governor Omer Coskun quoted Anadolu agency as saying.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04:17 in the province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut. In Syria, according to the latest data, 99 people were killed.