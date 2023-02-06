Syria earthquake death toll rises to 111

CAIRO, Feb 6 — RIA Novosti. In Syria, the number of victims of a powerful earthquake has exceeded 110 people, in Turkey it has reached 76, authorities said.
“In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus, 111 people were killed and 516 were injured,” the Syrian Ministry of Health said.
Earlier it was known about 99 dead and more than 330 injured.
In Turkey, according to the latest data from the emergency management, 76 people were killed in seven provinces, and another 440 were injured and injured. At the same time, the authorities acknowledge that it is not yet possible to name the exact number of victims.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash at 04:17. The epicenter was located 37 kilometers from Gaziantep, the focus lay at a depth of ten kilometers. Hundreds of buildings collapsed in different cities, people remain under the rubble.
The earthquake was accompanied by 32 aftershocks, the strongest was a magnitude of 6.6. Tremors were felt in several provinces of Syria, as well as in Lebanon and Iraq.
