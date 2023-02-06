President of Türkiye decrees seven days of mourning for earthquake victims | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, decreed on Monday seven days of national mourning for the victims left by the registered earthquakes and which, so far, have totaled more than 1,600 dead and 11,000 injured.

International community shows solidarity with Türkiye and Syria

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the president shared the decree and indicated that, until sunset on February 12, the Türkiye flag will be raised at half mast “throughout our country and representations abroad.”

In addition, from the headquarters of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) he guaranteed that the State “has taken measures with all its institutions since the earthquake occurred. All resources have been mobilized.”

6 Şubat 2023 tarihinde ülkemizde meydana gelen depremler sebebiyle yedi gün süreyle millî yas ilan edilmiştir. Bütün yurtta ve dış temsilciliklerimizde 12 Şubat 2023 Pazar günü güneşin batışına kadar bayrağımız yarıya çekilecektir. pic.twitter.com/WsXvTpyr6y

— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan)

February 6, 2023

The president commented that this is the “biggest disaster” his country has faced since the Erzincan earthquake in 1939.

For his part, the Minister of Education of Türkiye, Mahmut Ozer, reported on the suspension of classes in the country’s centers until February 13, but in the case of the province of Kahramanmaras it will be two weeks.

In turn, the AFAD of Türkiye indicated that more than 140 aftershocks were registered in the country, affecting the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.

The agency also noted that some 9,700 search and rescue personnel were assigned to the affected provinces.





