Syrian authorities did not turn to Russia for help because of the earthquake

DAMASK, February 6 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian authorities have not yet turned to Russian representatives for help in eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake that occurred early Monday morning, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov told RIA Novosti.

“So far there have been no such appeals, but it just happened, so we’ll see how the situation develops,” Yefimov said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey and led to destruction in a number of cities. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut. According to the latest data, as a result of a natural disaster in Syria, 111 people died and more than 500 were injured.