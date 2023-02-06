The moment of the collapse of a high-rise building in Turkey caught on video

MOSCOW, February 6 – RIA Novosti. An eyewitness captured on video the moment of the collapse of a house in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04:17 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities.
In seven Turkish provinces, the number of victims, according to the latest data, amounted to 76 people, another 440 were injured. In Malatya, 23 people became victims of the earthquake, 420 were injured, 140 buildings collapsed. Another six people were killed and 79 injured in Diyarbakir.
In the province of Sanliurfa, 18 people were killed, 67 were injured, in Osmaniye – five people were killed, 34 buildings were destroyed. According to Turkish authorities, the earthquake was accompanied by 32 aftershocks, the strongest was a magnitude of 6.6.
The highest level of alert has been declared in several regions at once, implying a request for international assistance. According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rescuers have already begun to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster.
