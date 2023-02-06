Assad holds emergency meeting of Syrian government

CAIRO, Feb 6 – RIA Novosti. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is holding an emergency meeting of the government of the country, where the damage from the earthquake is discussed, according to the office of the Syrian leader.
“President Bashar al-Assad is chairing an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss the damage from the earthquake that hit the country and the necessary measures,” the office said in a statement.
According to the latest data from the Syrian Ministry of Health, 111 people became victims of the earthquake in the country, 516 were injured.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey and led to destruction in a number of cities. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
08:35
Syrian authorities did not turn to Russia for help because of the earthquake
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked