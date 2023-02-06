French Parliament discusses controversial pension reform | News

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presents her pension reform to the National Assembly on Monday, which aims in particular to postpone the legal age to 64 for both sexes, after weeks of protests and strikes.

Borne’s executive, part of Emmanuel Macron’s government, has encountered repeated pressure from some right-wing parliamentarians in recent days.

That is why the prime minister announced on Sunday that she had listened to the demands of some of them about long careers. She, in particular, announcing that those who started working between the ages of 20 and 21 will be able to retire at 63 and not at 64.

However, such a concession has been rejected by left-wing parliamentarians, particularly from La Francia Insumisa, who have advanced their vote against.

Oops! After the public meeting in Rennes II, the students came to vote for the blockade of the fac.

Les étudiants ont pris conciencia que leur nombre et leur force permettra de faire tomber la #ReformDesRetraites.

Il se passe quelque chose dans la jeunesse. Nous allons gagner. pic.twitter.com/Oa8R31SMzI

Louis Boyard

February 6, 2023

In this sense, the deputies of the Nupes alliance (in which part of the left is grouped), revived by the numerous mobilizations, want to monopolize the floor in the Chamber to “reveal the ridiculousness and injustice of this reform,” he says the deputy for LFI, Antoine Léaument. “The Government is feverish… for two weeks we are going to go to the chestnuts and we are going to smoke them.”

As a matter of fact, the construction of our project will be poursuivra à l’Assemblée nationale avec la majorité et ceux qui partagent la volonté de préserver notre systeme de retraite.

Carrières longues, index senior… mon entretenien dans le @leJDD ↓

Élisabeth BORNE

February 5, 2023

In case of difficulties, the Macron government could in any case use article 49.3 of the Constitution, which would allow it to have this text adopted without the vote of parliamentarians.

But the option, for the moment, is not considered by the executive, although the prime minister acknowledges that “in the current state, we are going directly there.”





