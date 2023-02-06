Zakharova said that the earthquake was felt in Baghdad

MOSCOW, February 6 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the feelings of the earthquake in Baghdad.
Turkish authorities reported on Monday night that an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmarash, it led to destruction in the center of the province and several other cities. Aftershocks have been recorded. The earthquake was also reported to RIA Novosti by eyewitnesses from the Lebanese capital of Beirut and a source in the suburbs of the Syrian Latakia, the Syrian media reported destruction in a number of provinces.
“An earthquake was also felt in Baghdad at night. This happens on business trips. It is unusual that today (and this was at about 4:20 local time) a long wobble was felt. Not a push, but a wobble that lasted a couple of minutes. And then already repeated in a milder form,” she wrote in the Telegram channel.
Syria earthquake death toll rises to 111
