Zakharova said that the earthquake was felt in Baghdad

Turkish authorities reported on Monday night that an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmarash, it led to destruction in the center of the province and several other cities. Aftershocks have been recorded. The earthquake was also reported to RIA Novosti by eyewitnesses from the Lebanese capital of Beirut and a source in the suburbs of the Syrian Latakia, the Syrian media reported destruction in a number of provinces.