The embassy in Syria did not receive data on the Russians among the victims of the earthquake

DAMASK, February 6 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Syria has not yet received information about the victims or injured among Russian citizens in this country in connection with the devastating earthquake, Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov told RIA Novosti on Monday.

“At the moment, no such information has been received, we are calling citizens to track the situation, while there is no such information,” the ambassador said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey and led to destruction in a number of cities. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut. According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake in Syria, 111 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.