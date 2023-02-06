Multiple crash leaves at least 16 dead in central China | News

At least 16 people were killed and 66 injured on Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in China‘s central Hunan province.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Traffic accident leaves 17 dead in east China

The unfortunate traffic accident occurred on the Xuchang-Guangzhou highway in the city of Changsha, when there were five collisions involving at least 49 vehicles.

The local police indicated that some of the cars caught fire and that the causes of the multiple accidents are still under investigation.

A total of 16 people were killed, and 66 others injured in five road accidents that happened in about 10 minutes on Saturday afternoon on the Xuchang-Guangzhou Highway in Changsha City.

— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial)

February 5, 2023

According to the authorities, eight injured are in a serious, although stable condition.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent a rescue group to the scene to guide the management of accidents.

The police presume that the multiple collision was due to the lack of visibility and security due to adverse weather conditions, in addition to speeding.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source