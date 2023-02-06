Sputnik Arabic correspondent left homeless due to earthquake in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 – RIA Novosti. Sputnik Arabic correspondent Semahir Kavukoglu was left without a home due to a devastating earthquake in southeastern Turkey, the situation is aggravated by heavy precipitation, she told RIA Novosti.

“My house in the city of Antakya was completely destroyed due to the earthquake. My family and I are now on the street. The connection does not work well, it is difficult to move around because of the rains,” she said.

08:30 Turkey finds it difficult to name the exact number of victims at the epicenter of the earthquake

According to her, a seven-story building collapsed nearby, and people’s pleas for help can be heard from under the rubble.

According to the Office of Emergency Situations, 76 people died in seven provinces, 440 were injured in the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04:17 in the province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut.