7.8 magnitude earthquake leaves dozens dead in Türkiye | News

The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye and several neighboring countries early Monday left dozens dead and injured, as well as extensive damage to buildings and other structures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

7.8 magnitude earthquake hits areas southeast of Türkiye

According to the Turkish authorities, at least 76 people died from the earthquake, of which 23 were registered in the province of Malatya, 17 in Sanliurfa, seven in Osmaniye and six in Diyarbakir, according to local authorities.

Turkish television footage shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras and neighboring Gaziantep.

Kahramanmaraş earthquake, Turkey: authorities report at least 76 deaths and 440 injuries as a result of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake this morning.

Source: AFAD pic.twitter.com/zBXay0iaDF

– World Seismology (@SismoMundial)

February 6, 2023

The authorities indicated that due to the moment of the earthquake, many people were in their homes, which could increase the number of victims of the tremor.

After learning about the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message of support to all the people affected by the earthquake.

Kahramanmaraş’ta meydana gelen ve ülkemizin pek çok yerinde hissedilen depremden etkilenen tüm vatandaşlarımıza geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum. İlgili tüm birimlerimiz AFAD koordinasyonunda teyakkuz halindedir.

— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan)

February 6, 2023

In Syria, the civil health and defense authorities indicated that at least 99 lost their lives and hundreds were injured, due to the earthquake that affected the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama in the north of the country.

Deputy Minister of Health Ahmed Damiriya announced that a general emergency plan has been put in place to send medical inputs and supplies to the provinces most affected by the quake.

The Syrian authorities confirmed the collapse of hundreds of buildings in the cities of Latakia, Jableh, Qadmous, Messiaf, Idlib, Hama, among others, where the Civil Defense forces and firefighters are working to remove the rubble in search of survivors.

Due to the preliminary figure of human loss of life and damage to infrastructure, President Bashar Al Assad called an emergency meeting to examine the damage caused by the quake.

⚡️ President Bashar Al-Assad chairs an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers to examine the damage caused by the earthquake that hit the country and the necessary measures to be taken.

Learn more via ��

�� Website pic.twitter.com/Aj9uAp6KPX

– SANA in Spanish (@Agencia_Sana)

February 6, 2023

According to the health official, the number of deaths and injuries could rise as the work of fire teams and civil defense in the cities affected by the earthquake progresses.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake was also felt in Lebanon, Cyprus, and in Italy the authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 7.8 earthquake affected areas south of Türkiye on Monday and that due to its power it could be felt in other neighboring nations.

The quake struck in the early morning hours 23 kilometers east of the city of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, southeast of Türkiye.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source