Turkey has not yet asked for help after the earthquake, the source said

ANKARA, February 6 – RIA Novosti. Turkey has not asked for help from any of the countries in connection with the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake, it can request it if necessary, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a level of alarm had been declared, implying international assistance.

“There have been no appeals so far,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

When asked whether the corresponding request could be received in the near future, the source noted that “if necessary, a decision will be made.”

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities. According to the Office of Emergency Situations, 76 people died in seven provinces, 440 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut.