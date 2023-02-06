Turkey has not yet asked for help after the earthquake, the source said

World / Leave a Comment

ANKARA, February 6 – RIA Novosti. Turkey has not asked for help from any of the countries in connection with the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake, it can request it if necessary, a source familiar with the situation told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a level of alarm had been declared, implying international assistance.
Powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria

© AP Photo / IHA agency

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras.

1 of 12

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras.

© AP Photo / IHA agency
© AP Photo / IHA agency

The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.

2 out of 12

The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.

© AP Photo / IHA agency
© AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan

This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.

3 out of 12

This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.

© AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.

4 out of 12

In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
© AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD

“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.

5 out of 12

“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.

© AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Hundreds of buildings collapsed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.

6 out of 12

Hundreds of buildings collapsed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
© AP Photo / DIA images

More than 500 people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

7 out of 12

More than 500 people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

© AP Photo / DIA images
© AP Photo / IHA

The number of victims is in the thousands.

8 out of 12

The number of victims is in the thousands.

© AP Photo / IHA
© AP Photo / Depo Photos

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan went to the control center in Ankara to coordinate the work.

9 out of 12

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan went to the control center in Ankara to coordinate the work.

© AP Photo / Depo Photos
© AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM

The Syrian Ministry of Defense is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

10 out of 12

The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

© AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM
© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD

Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.

11 out of 12

Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.

© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.

12 out of 12

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
1 of 12

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash.

© AP Photo / IHA agency
2 out of 12

The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.

© AP Photo / IHA agency
3 out of 12

This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.

© AP Photo / Mahmut Bozarsan
4 out of 12

In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
5 out of 12

“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.

© AFP 2023 / NAYEF AL-ABOUD
6 out of 12

Hundreds of buildings collapsed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
7 out of 12

More than 500 people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

© AP Photo / DIA images
8 out of 12

The number of victims is in the thousands.

© AP Photo / IHA
9 out of 12

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan went to the control center in Ankara to coordinate the work.

© AP Photo / Depo Photos
10 out of 12

The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

© AFP 2023 / BAKR ALKASEM
11 out of 12

Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.

© AFP 2023 / AAREF WATAD
12 out of 12

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.

© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
“There have been no appeals so far,” the agency’s interlocutor said.
When asked whether the corresponding request could be received in the near future, the source noted that “if necessary, a decision will be made.”
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities. According to the Office of Emergency Situations, 76 people died in seven provinces, 440 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Your browser does not support this video format.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Must Read

Leave a Comment