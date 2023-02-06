Turkey has not yet asked for help after the earthquake, the source said

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras.
The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.
The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.
This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.
This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.
In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.
In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.
“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.
“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.
Hundreds of buildings collapsed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.
Hundreds of buildings collapsed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.
More than 500 people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
More than 500 people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
The number of victims is in the thousands.
The number of victims is in the thousands.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan went to the control center in Ankara to coordinate the work.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan went to the control center in Ankara to coordinate the work.
The Syrian Ministry of Defense is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.
The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.
Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.
Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred on Monday night in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash.
The epicenter of the tremors was located 27 kilometers from Gaziantep, whose population exceeds one million people.
This was followed by three dozen aftershocks, the most powerful – magnitude 6.6.
In Syria, the historical center of Aleppo was badly damaged. Tremors were also felt in Beirut and Iraq.
“The walls in our apartment cracked, we are now thinking of looking for a new house. There is severe destruction in Latakia,” said a resident of Syria.
Hundreds of buildings collapsed in different cities. In the photo – a family near their house after the earthquake in Turkey.
More than 500 people became victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
The number of victims is in the thousands.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan went to the control center in Ankara to coordinate the work.
The Syrian Defense Ministry is mobilizing all its units and formations to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of the emergency.
Many countries expressed condolences to Syria and Turkey and offered assistance.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced its readiness to send two planes with rescuers to Turkey.
Your browser does not support this video format.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked