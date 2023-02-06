Iranian Supreme Leader commutes sentences to convicts | News

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has decided to pardon and commute the sentences of tens of thousands of convicts, including those accused of recent riots, government sources said on Sunday.

Ayatollah Khamenei endorsed the proposal of the head of the country’s Judiciary, Qolamhosein Mohseni Eyei, who proposed to the Supreme Leader to grant pardons to inmates prosecuted by courts of various instances in homage to the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian leader sanctioned the amnesty and sentence reduction also for those accused of leading the recent anti-government riots in Iran.

The conditions of these measures include not committing espionage in favor of foreign interests, not having direct links with foreign intelligence agents, not committing murders or intentional injuries, not destroying government, military or public installations, and not having a private complainant.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



