Explosion at gas pipeline in southeastern Turkey

ISTANBUL, February 6 – RIA Novosti. An explosion rocked a gas pipeline in the Turkish province of Hatay in the southeast of the country, where an earthquake had previously occurred, a fire started, IHA reports.

The head of the village administration in the village of Topbogazy said that the explosion occurred in two different sections of the gas pipeline, about three kilometers apart, after a devastating earthquake in the region.

08:53 The embassy in Syria did not receive data on the Russians among the victims of the earthquake

The pipeline fire has not yet been extinguished.

Botaş said earlier that the devastating earthquake did not affect the operation of oil pipelines in the country, but as a precautionary measure, it was decided to suspend gas supplies to a number of areas near the epicenter of the earthquake, including in Hatay.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey and led to destruction in a number of cities. According to the Office of Emergency Situations, 76 people died in seven provinces, 440 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut. According to the latest data from the Syrian Ministry of Health , 237 people became victims of the earthquake in the country, 639 were injured.