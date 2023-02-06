Musk says SpaceX is ready to send Starlink communications systems to Turkey

“Starlink is not yet approved by the Turkish government. SpaceX will be able to send them (terminals – ed.) as soon as permission is received,” the entrepreneur wrote on Twitter, answering a user’s question if he could help with Starlink satellites amid power outages. communication caused by a powerful earthquake in Turkey.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred at 04.17 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash and led to destruction in a number of cities. According to the Office of Emergency Situations, 76 people died in seven provinces, 440 were injured. Damage was also reported in several regions of Syria, and the earthquake was also felt in the Lebanese capital Beirut. In Syria, according to the latest data, more than 110 people were killed.
08:44
The moment of the collapse of a high-rise building in Turkey caught on video
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked