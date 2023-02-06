Iran rejects Western manipulation of its political reality | News

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian rejected the main lines of what he called the manipulation of Western powers against Tehran, in an exclusive interview he held with teleSUR, during his recent visit to Caracas, Venezuela.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Cuba meets with the Foreign Minister of Iran

The foreign minister weighs, celebrated that “despite the geographical distance between Iran and Latin American countries, the hearts of the peoples are very close” and said that Tehran does not have, unlike the United States, “a front or backyard.”

In that sense, he said that Iran does not recognize “a backyard for any country and, as the Islamic Republic of Iran, in our policy we do not seek to conquer countries or we do not consider ourselves in a bloc, so then we are not looking for any of that”.

Amirabdollahian rejected Western misrepresentations about his nuclear development plans and clarified that his country “according to the resolution of parliament we increase and intensify our peaceful nuclear activities.”

In this sense, he clarified that the “reality is that we, based on our religious beliefs and also on the basis of principles, do not seek to manufacture nuclear bombs, something that the gringos manufactured and used against the peoples.”

He denounced that, however, “the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said a few days ago after meeting with the prime minister of Israel that there would be consequences for Iran if it continued with plans to manufacture a nuclear bomb, which is false,” he concluded. .

“Iran is not a threat to any part of any country in the world; Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is for the well-being of our country,” the foreign minister said.

On the other hand, he rejected the anti-Iranian statements by the German head of government on his recent tour of South America to gather pro-Ukrainian support and said about such statements: “we are against the war in Ukraine; the roots of the war in Ukraine are the movements and provocations of NATO and the United States“, which is why he said that Iran “is looking for an effort to establish peace and also reach a ceasefire”.

He also rejected that “some Western authorities always seek to intervene in the internal affairs of our country and we are not going to allow anyone to intervene because it is the people of Iran who decide and make decisions about their country.”

To expand, he said the recent riots in his country began after the manipulation of “the legitimate claims of some women in Iran [frente a lo cual] imperialism sought to use it.”

The Iranian foreign minister made an international tour of several countries in the region, which included Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source