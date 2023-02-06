At least four migrants die off the Greek island of Leros | News

The Greek Coast Guard reported this Sunday that at least three minors and a woman lost their lives off the Greek island of Leros, in the Aegean Sea, as a result of the sinking of the inflatable boat in which they were traveling from Türkiye.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Greece denies UK jurisdiction over Parthenon Marbles

In a statement, the corporation said it launched a search and rescue operation after a fisherman found the lifeless body of a woman in the southeast of the island, and informed the authorities.

The operation, slowed down due to inclement weather including strong winds and torrential rains, involved three boats, a helicopter, fishing boats and numerous troops.

According to testimonies from the migrants, around 40 people were traveling on board the boat, including women, children and people with reduced mobility. The boat was half sunken when they were found.

The Coast Guard added that 41 people were rescued, including six children who were taken to the Leros hospital. Other sources cite that there are 42 rescued, of which 17 are women and another 17 are men, in addition to one adult and seven children. They mostly come from Africa.

The latter were immediately referred to the aforementioned care center, where three minors died (a girl and two boys, around five years of age) despite the efforts of medical personnel to save their lives.

Δεκάδες ζωές διασώθηκαν από το @HCoastGuard σε μια επιχείρηση υπό αντίξοες συνθήκες, με τη συνδρομή της πολεμικής αεροπορίας και της αστυνομίας, καθώς καθώς καθώ.

Για άλλη μια φορά, αθώοι άνθωποι έπεσαν θύματα των διακινητών, με την ανοχή #Τουρκίας.#Λιμενικό #Λέρος pic.twitter.com/yWZUYNCqlm

— Giannis Plakiotakis (@G_Plakiotakis)

February 5, 2023

The Greek Navy Minister, Yannis Plakiotakis, lamented the deaths of the migrants and blamed them on “the criminal attitude of the traffickers,” according to a statement.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a total of 2,246 people fleeing war and poverty drowned in the eastern Mediterranean from 2014 to date.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source