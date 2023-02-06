US shot down Chinese balloon

Blinken: the scandal with the balloon deprived China of the opportunity to build relations with the United States

The Fox News channel confirmed this information, adding that the device was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

The minister also noted that President Joe Biden had decided to shoot down the balloon on the condition that it would avoid risk to the civilian population. In accordance with his decree, the defense department has developed a variant of the safe destruction of the object, while closely monitoring its trajectory and activity.