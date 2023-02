Turkish security forces detain suspects in preparation of terrorist attacks in Istanbul

The consulates general of Sweden, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France , Switzerland and Germany in Istanbul said they had stopped receiving visitors due to the threat of terrorist attacks in the city center. As a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti, the ambassadors were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, they were told that such behavior was unreasonable. The consulate of the Russian Federation reported that it continues to work as usual. Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu on Thursday called a “psychological war” against the country the closure of several European countries of their consulates in Istanbul amid statements from the United States about the threat of terrorist attacks.