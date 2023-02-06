Turkish security forces detain suspects in preparation of terrorist attacks in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 – RIA Novosti. Security forces during the operation in Istanbul detained 15 people suspected of receiving instructions for preparing terrorist attacks against the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands in the city and religious sites, DHA reported.

“In the course of an operation by the National Intelligence Organization and the police against members of the Islamic State* terrorist group, 15 people were detained, suspected of receiving instructions from the leaders of the IS* Vilayet Khorasan” instructions (on preparing terrorist attacks – ed.) against the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as religious sites of Christians and Jews in Istanbul,” the agency said.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, commenting on the situation with the closure of consulates by a number of Western countries in Istanbul, said that it is difficult to call these countries allies and friends.

The consulates general of Sweden, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France , Switzerland and Germany in Istanbul said they had stopped receiving visitors due to the threat of terrorist attacks in the city center. As a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti, the ambassadors were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, they were told that such behavior was unreasonable. The consulate of the Russian Federation reported that it continues to work as usual. Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu on Thursday called a “psychological war” against the country the closure of several European countries of their consulates in Istanbul amid statements from the United States about the threat of terrorist attacks.

The US Embassy warned its citizens on Monday about the danger of terrorist attacks in the center of Istanbul. The targets are said to be churches, synagogues, diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places popular among foreigners, especially the Istanbul districts of Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, Istiklal Street.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.