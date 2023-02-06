Cold wave sets records of low temperatures in Canada | News

A cold air mass from the Arctic covering much of Canada has set record low temperatures in the region, leaving thousands of people without power, Environment Canada reported Saturday.

According to some reports, temperatures ranged from -40 degrees to -50 degrees Celsius in some areas, with much lower wind chill values. For example, in Moncton they were marked -28.1 C, breaking the 1917 record of -27.8 C.

Likewise, communities such as Grand Manan, Miscou Island, Saint John and St. Stephen, as well as five settlements in Nova Scotia registered a record drop in temperature.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when temperatures or wind chills are cold enough to pose a greater risk for threats like frost bite and hypothermia��

The weather situation prompted emergency and meteorological authorities to issue extreme weather alerts in six provinces ranging from Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as some communities in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

Subzero temperatures and strong icy winds have also caused widespread power outages in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, though authorities are working to gradually restore power, local sources said.

The weather forecasts for the next few days foresee a slight rise in temperatures for Sunday, reported media close to the agency.





