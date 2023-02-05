Pentagon: Chinese balloon observed US strategic facilities

WASHINGTON, February 4 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that the military, on behalf of President Joe Biden, on Saturday shot down a Chinese-owned balloon that fell into American airspace, it was used to monitor strategic facilities.

“This afternoon, at the behest of President Biden, an American fighter aircraft … successfully shot down a high-altitude balloon launched by and owned by the PRC in airspace off the coast of South Carolina,” the US defense chief said in a widespread statement.

According to the head of the Pentagon, the head of state decided to shoot down the balloon on the condition that this would avoid risk to the civilian population. In accordance with a presidential decree, the Department of Defense has developed an option to safely destroy a balloon, while closely monitoring its trajectory and activity, the US Secretary of Defense added.