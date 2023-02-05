Traffic accident in Kenya leaves a dozen dead | News

A vehicle accident that occurred this Saturday on a road in northwest Kenya left around 14 people dead, including three children, and 12 injured when a truck overturned on a curve, police sources reported.

The catastrophe took place on the road between Lodwar and Kakuma, in the Kakwamunyen area, Turkana county, and involved an Isuzu truck carrying 26 passengers along with various merchandise.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 33-year-old driver of the truck swerved to the right to avoid a camel crossing the road the wrong way in the middle of the night.

There occurred a fatal injury road traffic accident yesterday 04/02/2023 at about 2200hrs at Kakwamunyen area along Lodwar-Kakuma Road involving motor vehicle Isuzu lorry driven by one male adult aged 33yrs old, and on board were 26 passengers and assorted goods. pic.twitter.com/KngczkGltv

—National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE)

February 5, 2023

The Kenya National Police Service estimated that the weight of the vehicle caused it to overturn, falling into a depression in a sewer ditch, killing 14 passengers instantly, including eight women, three men and three children.

The remaining 12 victims were evacuated to the Lodwar County referral hospital for multiple trauma treatment.





