MOSCOW, February 4 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky has revoked the citizenship of several top officials who worked under former President Viktor Yanukovych, UNN reports, citing law enforcement sources.

“Vladimir Zelensky has deprived a number of officials of the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych from citizenship. The reason for this decision was the fact that they have Russian citizenship,” the publication reports.

According to the publication, the list of those who were deprived of Ukrainian citizenship includes former Minister of Education and Science Dmitry Tabachnik, former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former head of the presidential administration Andriy Klyuev, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Yakymenko, ex-Minister income and fees Alexander Klimenko.

Also among those deprived of Ukrainian citizenship are “deputies of local councils from the Opposition Platform – For Life” (OPPL) party, in particular, we are talking about the deputy of the Odessa City Council Viktor Baransky and the deputy of the Kharkov City Council Nikita Shentsev, Bogdan Klyuev, Vitaly Slab and Alexander Gorbylev .

Zelensky, in an evening video message to Ukrainians on Saturday, said that “cleansing from those who are on the side of Russia” continues inside the country. According to him, there is a submission from the Security Service in relation to persons who have Russian citizenship, they signed “relevant documents.”