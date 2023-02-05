China rejects attack on weather balloon shot down in the US | News

A spokesman for China‘s Ministry of National Defense on Sunday voiced a strong protest against the use of force by the United States (US) to attack a Chinese civilian unmanned aerostat (weather balloon).

CMIO.org in sequence:

China rejects version of alleged spy balloon

Tan Kefei, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement that the US attack was clearly an overreaction.

“We express a serious protest against the action of the US side and reserve the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations,” Tan said.

Chinese MoF on balloon shot down by the US:

China expresses strong discontent at US’s action, reserves the right for further reaction.

China has asked the US to handle the balloon in calm and professional manner. #ChinaBalloon ��������pic.twitter.com/gyYHXuU5kI

—CN Wire (@Sino_Market)

February 5, 2023

In the same sense, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “firm discontent” and also considered a “clear exaggerated reaction” by the US after the shooting down of the alleged spy balloon.

China lashed out at “the US side’s insistence on using force” calling it a “clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice,” all while reserving the right “to make other necessary responses.”

The balloon was sighted for the first time last Tuesday over Montana, in the northern US and crossed the country to the east coast until it reached the Atlantic this Saturday, where it was shot down.

The Chinese government said the civil aircraft was used for research, mainly for meteorological purposes, and strayed far from its planned course, affected by westerly winds and with limited self-steering ability.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source