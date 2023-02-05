Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of supplying Leclerc combat aircraft and tanks to Ukraine. French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu also said that there is “no taboo” for Paris on the issue of possible deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine.
Yesterday, 13:54
France explained how the US wants to destroy the EU with the help of Zelensky
“It seems important to us to recall our initial desire not to become complicit in the conflict (in Ukraine). That is why my colleague André Chassin and I asked the Prime Minister, on behalf of the Democrats and Republicans of the left, to organize a debate in the National Assembly on our arms supply strategy,” it says. in an article by Roussel published in the Journal du dimanche.
He noted that the endless military escalation “gives no certainty except death and devastation.”
The head of the French Senate commission on international affairs and defense, Christian Cambon, recently also expressed the opinion that the issue of possible deliveries of combat aircraft and tanks to Kyiv should be discussed in parliament.
The Russian Federation previously sent a note to all countries, including the United States, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
infographics
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked