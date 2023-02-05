Thousands of Israelis protest against reform of the judicial system | News

More than 100,000 people took to the streets this Saturday for the fifth consecutive week in Israel to protest against the judicial reform promoted by the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made up of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

“We will fight here in the streets, we will fight in the knesset [Parlamento israelí]we will fight in the courts, we will save our country, because we refuse to live in a non-democratic country,” opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid said at the Haifa rally.

Among the proposed changes, the Israeli government wants to pass laws that would give it a control vote over which judges are appointed to the courts. Politicians currently have a minority vote in Israel’s judicial selection committee.

The most controversial element of the proposal would give the government the power to overturn any Supreme Court ruling with a simple majority vote in parliament, to re-legislate any law that the same court strikes down for violating the constitution.

Protesters marched at two locations in the central coastal city of Tel Aviv, waving flags and chanting slogans against the justice minister. “Doctors fighting for the life of democracy,” read a banner held up by a doctor at the Tel Aviv protest.

Similar demonstrations were also reported in some cities in Israel, such as Haifa, Beersheba, Jerusalem, Kfar Saba, Modi’in and two places in Tel Aviv, in Habima Square and Kaplan Street.

The protests came after President Isaac Herzog offered a compromise that legislative proceedings in the Knesset would be frozen for two weeks, during which the president will host representatives of reform supporters and opponents in a bid to reach to a compromise.

Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, has dismissed the protests as a refusal by left-wing opponents to accept the results of last November’s elections, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



