Media: security officials did not confirm the threat of a terrorist attack against consulates in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 – RIA Novosti. The threat of a terrorist attack against the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as religious sites in Istanbul, was not confirmed after the arrest of 15 suspects, but the detainees are still associated with the “Islamic State” *, reports TRT.

Earlier it was reported that in the course of an operation by the National Intelligence Organization and the police against IS* members, 15 people were detained, suspected of receiving instructions from the leaders of the IS* Vilayet Khorasan, instructions regarding the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands, as well as religious objects of Christians and Jews in Istanbul.

January 14, 09:30 An armed attack on a car was carried out in the center of Istanbul

“It was found that the detainees have connections with IS* and with conflict zones, but no evidence of specific threats to the consulates general and religious sites of Christians and Jews has been identified,” the TV channel reports.

The suspects were arrested and sent to penitentiaries.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, commenting on the situation with the closure of consulates by a number of Western countries in Istanbul, said that it is difficult to call these countries allies and friends.

The consulates general of Sweden, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France , Switzerland and Germany in Istanbul said they had stopped receiving visitors due to the threat of terrorist attacks in the city center. As a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti, the ambassadors were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, they were told that such behavior was unreasonable. The consulate of the Russian Federation reported that it continues to work as usual. Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu on Thursday called a “psychological war” against the country the closure of several European countries of their consulates in Istanbul amid statements from the United States about the threat of terrorist attacks.

The US Embassy warned its citizens on Monday about the danger of terrorist attacks in the center of Istanbul. The targets are said to be churches, synagogues, diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places popular among foreigners, especially the Istanbul districts of Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, Istiklal Street.

*Terrorist organization banned in Russia.