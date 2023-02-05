Cyprus elects its new president at the polls | News

The voters of Cyprus went to the polls this Sunday to elect a new president who will succeed the outgoing president, Nicos Anastasiades, who cannot be re-elected after two periods of five consecutive years at the helm of the Executive branch.

The polling stations opened at 07:00 local time (05:00 GMT) and are scheduled to close their doors at 18:00 (16:00 GMT), to later announce the final results about two hours after the end of the vote, according to local authorities. .

Costas Constantinou, the chief counting official, said more than 561,000 people have registered to vote. Among them, more than 10,000 have been registered abroad, mainly in Greece, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States.

The voter turnout rate for the Cyprus presidential election as of 3:00 p.m. (local time) reached 55.6% or 312,008 voters, Constantinou announced.

Analysts previously predicted that none of the 14 presidential candidates would win in the first round and that the two favored candidates would meet in a February 12 runoff.

With 14 candidates in the race, opinion polls point to a race between three favorites.

Nikos Christodoulides, 49, a former government spokesman and foreign minister who has consistently led all opinion polls throughout the months of campaigning.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that Christodoulides will face the leader of the right-wing DISY party, Averof Neophytou, or career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, who is backed by the left-wing AKEL party, in the second round.

