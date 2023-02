In the United States studied the equipment on the downed balloon

The United States noticed the ball at the beginning of last month, it was reported to Biden. On Saturday, the American leader said he ordered the shooting down of a reconnaissance balloon last Wednesday, but heeded the advice of the Pentagon and decided not to endanger those on the ground. The balloon flew from the Aleutian Islands through the territory of Canada and reached the state of Montana. The balloon’s movements are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). In connection with the situation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to China China , in turn, said that it does not accept unfounded speculation and hype because of the situation with the device. Beijing said that the situation was caused by force majeure, the device is a weather balloon that deviated from the route.