Biden explained why the Chinese balloon was not shot down earlier

WASHINGTON, February 5 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he ordered the shooting down of a reconnaissance balloon last Wednesday, but heeded the advice of the Pentagon and decided not to endanger those on the ground.

“On Wednesday, when I was informed about the ball, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible,” the White House pool quoted Biden as saying.

The Pentagon decided that it was necessary to shoot down the balloon over water so as not to endanger the Americans, the president explained, praising the pilots for their successful work.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that the military, on behalf of President Joe Biden, on Saturday shot down a Chinese-owned balloon that fell into American airspace. According to him, the apparatus was used to monitor strategic objects.

The United States noticed the balloon at the end of last month, it was reported to Biden, but on the advice of the Pentagon chief, they did not shoot down the balloon over the territory of the United States . The balloon flew from the Aleutian Islands through the territory of Canada and reached the state of Montana. The balloon’s movements are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Due to the situation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to China Beijing rejected unfounded speculation and hype, explaining that the situation was caused by force majeure, the device is a weather balloon that deviated from the route.