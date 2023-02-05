Published video of the destruction of the Chinese balloon in the sky over the United States

MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. TV channel Fox 10 Phoenix released a video of the destruction of a Chinese balloon in the sky over the United States.
On the footage you can see how the balloon explodes, after which its remains fall down.
Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that the military, on behalf of President Joe Biden, on Saturday shot down a Chinese-owned balloon that fell into American airspace. According to the Pentagon chief, the device was used to monitor strategic facilities.
The United States noticed the balloon at the end of last month, it was reported to Biden, but on the advice of the Pentagon chief, they did not shoot down the balloon over the territory of the United States. The balloon flew from the Aleutian Islands through the territory of Canada and reached the state of Montana. The balloon’s movements are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). In connection with the situation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to China.
