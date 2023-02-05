Canada sends first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine

“Today, a Canadian Air Force aircraft left Halifax with the first Leopard 2 main battle tank on board, which our country is transferring to Ukraine. Canada stands with the people of Ukraine and we will continue to provide the Armed Forces with the means they need to win,” Anand wrote on her Twitter account. attaching photos from the loading of the tank on board.

In total, the Canadian government intends to transfer to Ukraine four tanks of this type, which are on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Defense. According to the minister, deliveries should take place in the coming weeks.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.