Protests culminate in clashes with police in Italy

ROME, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Italian anarchist demonstrations that ended in clashes with police took place on Saturday evening in Milan and Rome, the news channel RaiNews24 reported.

Marches of activists of a number of anarchist organizations were organized to protest against the detention of their associate Alfredo Cospito in a maximum security prison. He is serving a 30-year sentence for organizing a series of extremist actions and until recently was held in a prison in Sardinia. In October, Cospito went on a hunger strike to protest the conditions of detention, since then his weight has decreased by 45 kilograms.

The judicial-investigative bodies are considering a petition from lawyers to soften the regime of his detention. A group of cultural figures sent a petition on Monday to the Minister of Justice of Italy with a request to prevent the death of a prisoner and mitigate the measure of restraint. Last week, Cospito was transferred to the Opera prison in Milan, where there are better conditions for treatment.

It was in front of the Opera prison that about 200 anarchists organized a rally in support of Cospito on Saturday evening. A group of demonstrators came close to the guarded area of ​​the penitentiary and started throwing stones and smoke bombs at it. Law enforcement officers rebuffed the demonstrators.

Anarchists later organized an unsanctioned protest in the Italian capital. According to the police, about 800 people took part in this procession, who were very aggressive. They also began throwing smoke bombs and attempted to set up barricades to block one of the entrances to a major highway within the city. As a result, protesters clashed with law enforcement officers, during which two demonstrators were injured. According to RaiNews24, three anarchists were arrested.

A week ago, a similar unauthorized demonstration of anarchists took place in the center of Rome , which also ended in clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. Then, in the questura (police department) of Rome , RIA Novosti reported that more than 40 people had been detained.

In December, anarchist demonstrations in support of Cospito were held in Turin, Bologna, Rome , as well as in a number of major cities in Europe and Latin America. His supporters are suspected of committing several acts of vandalism against Italian diplomatic institutions, in particular in Athens, Barcelona and Berlin. Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said in this regard that such criminal acts and manifestations of violence during demonstrations “will not intimidate the Italian state.”