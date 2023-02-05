Pope Francis urges peace in South Sudan | News

Pope Francis, who is making a pastoral visit to South Sudan, urged the authorities of that African nation this Saturday to make peace as soon as possible and thus allow millions of internal refugees to return to live in dignity. .

During a meeting with parishioners and internally displaced persons, held at the Cathedral of Santa Teresa, in Juba (capital), Francis emphasized that peace cannot be postponed any longer.

The Supreme Pontiff expressed: “I renew with all my strength the most urgent appeal to (…) seriously resume the peace process so that the attacks end and people can return to live in a dignified manner.”

Francisco stressed that it is time to move from words to deeds and called for carrying out the peace agreement signed in 2018.

Referring to the spiral of violence that the country is experiencing, he stated that “the time has come to say enough is enough, without conditions and without buts. Enough of the spilled blood, enough of the conflicts, enough of the aggressions and reciprocal accusations about who has been guilty, enough of leaving the people thirsty for peace”.

He urged everyone to work together to combat poverty, build health and education infrastructure and prevent corruption.

The Bishop of Rome assured that “there can be no future in the camps for displaced persons.” He added that “a large number of children born in these years have only known the reality of the camps for displaced persons, forgetting the home environment, losing the link with their own land of origin, with their roots, with traditions.”

The pastoral visit of Pope Francis concludes this Sunday. South Sudan, a majority Catholic country, is considered one of the poorest nations on the planet. It is estimated that its population amounts to 12 million inhabitants.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), until last December it had 2.2 million internally displaced persons, mostly as a result of the civil war that between 2013 and 2018 caused some 380,000 deaths.

