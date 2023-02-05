The Briton, who left his family, was detained after a quarrel with Ukrainian Karkadym

MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Briton Anthony Garnett, who left his wife and daughters for Ukrainian refugee Sophia Karkadym, ended up in the police after a “stormy” showdown with his lover, reports The Daily Mail. Briton Anthony Garnett, who left his wife and daughters for Ukrainian refugee Sophia Karkadym, ended up in the police after a “stormy” showdown with his lover, reports The Daily Mail.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the city of Bradford, West Yorkshire. The conflict, according to the publication, arose because of the Ukrainian woman’s dissatisfaction with the “lots of time” that Garnett spent with his two daughters. He was playing an online video game with his six-year-old daughter when he and Karkadym started swearing and screaming.

According to The Daily Mail, citing a source, Karkadym “is young and wants children from Tony. But he had a vasectomy, and this provoked tensions.”

The arriving police found Garnett in an aggressive state and arrested him for a possible disorderly conduct. But after law enforcement officers were convinced that he “calmed down”, he was released after more than six hours of detention.

November 6, 2022, 20:57 The Briton married a refugee from Ukraine after communicating through an online translator

The story of the Briton Garnett gained resonance in the media: he left his wife ten days after they settled 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee Karkadym as part of the state refugee program. The couple later broke up. The man accused the girl of alcohol abuse, as well as interfering in his relationship with children. Subsequently, she was detained for trying to kick the door of her former lover’s house. In early October, the girl went to her homeland in Lvov.