Jewish holiday Tu Bishvat

The Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shvat (“New Year of the Trees”) is celebrated on the 15th day of the month of Shevat according to the Jewish calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, its date is determined annually separately. In 2023, it falls on the evening of February 5th.

According to Jewish tradition, the holiday is usually called “Rosh Hashanah Hailanot”.

The name of the holiday is directly related to its calendar number. The prefix “Tu” means two Hebrew letters – “tet” and “vav”, denoting nine and six. Their sum is equal to 15 – the date of the holiday.

Tu B’Shvat begins a three-month series of holidays culminating in Pesach (Jewish Passover). Tu B’Shvat is a minor Jewish holiday (it’s a working day) and one of the four Rosh Hashanah (“New Years”) mentioned in early Jewish writings (the Mishnah).

In ancient times, on the 15th of Shevat, a tithe (tenth) was separated from the harvest. The tithe was given to the servants of the Jerusalem temple, who did not have their own land, as well as to those in need. Such a rite was considered a kind of tax on the harvest.

This tax had to be paid annually, while it was forbidden to give part of the previous year’s harvest on account of the future. Therefore, the Jewish sages defined Tu B’Shvat as the boundary between the years. By this time, almost all the rains have passed in Israel, and the fruits ripened after the 15th of Shevat are considered the harvest of the new year.

When the Jews left Israel, Tu B’Shvat became a day of remembrance for the blessed land of Israel in Jewish communities around the world . Jews gathered together to taste the fruits of Israel. But in the middle of winter it is difficult to get fresh fruits, so they began to be replaced with dried fruits and jam. Over time, more and more Jews moved to countries with a cold climate, and there, at the sight of bare, often snow-covered trees, it was difficult to feel the festive atmosphere, Tu Bishvat was forgotten.

It was not until the 16th century that Jews living in Safed (a city in northern Israel) remembered Tu B’Shvat and supplemented its celebration with Torah reading rituals, prayers and songs. They sang the blessed land of Israel, the unity of people with the world of trees and all living things. For them, this day has become a holiday, reminiscent of the mystical connection of the Jewish people with the Land of Israel (Eretz Israel). In the same circles, a custom arose to arrange a special festive meal on this day – Seder Tu-Bishvat, by analogy with the Passover Seder.

The traditions of Tu Bishvat order to put on the festive table fruits, dried fruits, nuts and cereals that grow in Israel and are mentioned in the Torah. These are wheat, rye, olives, figs, pomegranates, etc. According to one legend, there should be seven fruits and vegetables on the table – only those that grow in Israel. In another way – there should be 15 of them, according to the number of the day of the holiday – 15 Shevat. Modern Jews are of the opinion that there are never many fruits on Tu Bishvat, and therefore they are not limited to seven Israeli ones.

In addition, various dishes are prepared from these fruits: fruit salads, strudel, jams, grapes in caramel, figs in milk, fruit and vegetable casseroles, meat rolls with olives and dried apricots, pizza with olives, bread with dried fruits and many other treats.

In modern Israel, Tu Bishvat is associated primarily with planting trees. Thousands of people participate in these events every year. This custom, which arose in 1884 at the beginning of the mass Jewish colonization of Israel, fully corresponds to the letter and spirit of the Jewish tradition.