US Congress warned about foreign aerial surveillance, media write

WASHINGTON, February 5 – RIA Novosti. A secret report to the US Congress last month spoke of foreign aerial surveillance incidents against the US, according to the New York Times, citing officials.
“A secret report to Congress last month discussed at least two incidents involving a rival power airborne surveillance using allegedly unknown advanced technology, U.S. officials said. While the report did not attribute the incidents to any power, the two American officials familiar with the study said the surveillance was likely carried out by China.
The publication continues that a US official said that since 2021, the Pentagon has studied several incidents involving advanced reconnaissance balloons, but none of them has conducted ongoing reconnaissance of US military bases. Because spy balloons are relatively easy collection devices and other balloons didn’t stay long over U.S. soil, the two officials said, they have not previously been of much concern to the Pentagon or intelligence agencies.
Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that the military, on behalf of President Joe Biden, on Saturday shot down a Chinese-owned balloon that fell into American airspace. According to the Pentagon chief, the device was used to monitor strategic facilities.
The United States noticed the balloon at the end of last month, it was reported to Biden, but on the advice of the Pentagon chief, they did not shoot down the balloon over the territory of the United States. The balloon flew from the Aleutian Islands through the territory of Canada and reached the state of Montana. The balloon’s movements are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). In connection with the situation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken postponed his visit to China. China, in turn, said that it does not accept unfounded speculation and hype because of the situation with the device. Beijing said that the situation was caused by force majeure, the device is a weather balloon that deviated from the route.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked