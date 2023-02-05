US Congress warned about foreign aerial surveillance, media write

WASHINGTON, February 5 – RIA Novosti. A secret report to the US Congress last month spoke of foreign aerial surveillance incidents against the US, according to the New York Times, citing officials.

The publication continues that a US official said that since 2021, the Pentagon has studied several incidents involving advanced reconnaissance balloons, but none of them has conducted ongoing reconnaissance of US military bases. Because spy balloons are relatively easy collection devices and other balloons didn’t stay long over U.S. soil, the two officials said, they have not previously been of much concern to the Pentagon or intelligence agencies.